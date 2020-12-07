COVID-19 cases fall in school system

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike has risen to 489 as of press time on Dec. 7. The number of new cases in the past two weeks stayed at 42 as did the overall number of deaths at 12. The number of COVID-10 positive students in the school system fell from 11 to 5 but the number of positive adults rose from one to four.
The number of students quarantined fell 172 down to 63 currently quarantined and the number of quarantined students who returned to school was 923, up by 285 students. The number of adults returning from quarantine was up as well at 87, an increase of 25 returning adults. Since school started in August, there have been a total of 68 students or 1.7% of the student population to test positive for COVID-19 and 38 adults, a total of 7%.