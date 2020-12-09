Vote for Holiday Wishes story to help Coco’s Cupboard

Help local animal rescue Coco’s Cupboard in Molena win $25,000 through the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes Campaign by voting before Dec. 16 at noon.
The organization won a grant already based on the story of Billy Gibson, a U.S. Navy veteran and his service dog that Coco’s Cupboard helped him adopt but the story with the most votes gets an additional grant. To see photos and read the Holiday Wishes story, go to petcofoundation.org/holiday-wishes-peoples-choice/ and type in Coco’s Cupboard in the search bar (scroll down to find). Click on vote and enter your email address, then open your email to confirm the vote.
“Coco’s Cupboard saved my life. Through my six years in the Navy, I helped so many people around the globe. I loved my job but after years of putting others’ needs above my own, I crashed,” said Gibson. “My depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety overwhelmed me, and I was on the verge of giving up. I was having mental breakdowns and suicidal thoughts I couldn’t control. I reached out to many organizations pleading for help, and I opened my heart to everyone I contacted. I told them that I was lost in this world and needed a friend. I had lost all hope, and then one single email changed my life. Suzanne from Coco’s Cupboard responded to me, then a few days later I met with her and we talked about a service dog. Suzanne told me everything would be okay, and that they would make this work for me. That day I cried, because for the first time I felt supported.”
A few days later Billy went to meet Harry, his new partner in crime. He said it was the best day of my life and that Suzanne and the Coco’s Cupboard staff were so kind to him, and made him feel like family.
“Working with Suzanne has given me the confidence to be myself and trust that everything will be okay.
Harry and I learn something new about each other every day. I’m able to be in public again, and to feel at ease because he is always by my side,” he said.
“In the beginning of our training sessions, I was extremely shy and very nervous. I remember watching Suzanne speak and being so impressed with her knowledge of training service dogs,” he said. “At one point she looked at me and introduced me to the group. She told everyone I was a veteran, and this was a new journey for me. She introduced me to other veterans and at that moment I realized how much she really cares about every single person in her organization.”