See the Shoemake’s Epic Light Show

The Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Light Show will share the joy of Christmas through a music-filled light show each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 140 Beeks Circle in Williamson. The Shoemake’s house is decorated from top to bottom and the yard as well to create magical effects that flash with the music from your own stereo system in your car after you tune in to 88.3 on the radio. The Christmas light display has its own Facebook page under The Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Lights. The show will end on Christmas night.
“We used to take our son, Leland, around to see Christmas lights every year. We would drive all over the place to see the lights. After Leland died, we decided to bring the joy the lights brought to the children to Pike County,” said Amber Shoemake. “This is just another way that we can not only honor our son, but also a way that we can give back to the community that has shown us so much love.”
Leland was only 6 years old when he fell ill with what turned out to be a deadly amoeba. His family created The Leland Shoemake Foundation in his honor to share his story and warn others about the deadly amoebas in addition to helping underprivileged children in the area. His mother also uses her photography skills to help others.
“We look forward to seeing you all! Remember to tell your friends about it,” said Amber. “And remember the little ones can write a letter to Santa and drop it in the candy cane donation box and Santa will write a letter back to them!”
Donations for the Christmas light show and for the Leland Shoemake Foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 371, Williamson GA 30292 and tax donation information will be mailed back. To find out more, follow The Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Lights on Facebook or go to LelandShoemake
Foundation.com.