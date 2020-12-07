/Unitedbank
Ann Patterson

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, December 7. 2020
Mrs. Frances Ann Truelove Patterson, age 72, of Williamson, passed away December 1, 2020.  She was born in Fayetteville, NC, daughter of the late Charles and Marcelle Truelove.  Ann worked for the United States Army in Civil Service as the Chief of Protocol. 

She loves horses, dogs and all four-legged creatures. She enjoyed pottery and ceramics. Ann loved being surrounded by family and friends and the holidays were her favorite time of year. Ann attended Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon. 
 
She is survived by her husband:  Pat Patterson; daughters and sons-in-law: Erica and Ross Blakeney of Williamson, Lisa Barrett of Columbia, SC and Patty and Phillip Comer of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Courtney Lynn Barrett and Harlan Comer; sister: Cindy Truelove of San Francisco, CA.
 
Friends may visit on Sunday, December 6, 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home. 
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
