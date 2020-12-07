Mrs. Hazel Langford Milby, 95, of Meansville, Georgia, died quietly at her home on December 5, 2020. She was born in Meansville on May 10, 1925, in the house next door to where she died. Mrs. Milby was preceded in death by her parents, H. G. and Janie Langford, her husband, Alvin Lee Milby, Sr., and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Pete Lee, and a nephew, Charles Lee. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Lee and Denise Milby of Meansville, Carol and Greg Vanderwall of Silverton, Oregon, and Janet Milby Minter of Meansville; grandchildren and spouses, Jesse Milby, Rebecca Milby, Matthew and Candace Vanderwall, Sara and Rick Neahring, Andy and Jodi Vanderwall, Jacob Vanderwall and Jessi Newman, Chad and Molly Minter, and Erin and Jason Thomas; and great-grandchildren Beauden and Margaux Vanderwall, Franklin, Zayne, and Finley Vanderwall, Rory-Leigh and Haisley Grace Thomas, and Macey and McKenzie Minter; her 17 year-old dog, Suzie; and a special caretaker, Sherry Caldwell.
Mrs. Milby was a graduate of Meansville Junior High School, Zebulon High School (1942), and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville (1946), where she served as director of the Baptist Student Union. Upon graduation, she served as Education Director at First Baptist Church of Barnesville. In 1948, she went on a two-week mission trip to Cuba. She enrolled in WMU training at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and it was on her way to school that she met her future husband, Al, in Corbin, Kentucky, at the train station.
Mrs. Milby worked for the Langford and Taylor Cannery in Meansville and taught in the Pike County School System for 20 years. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Renfro Valley, Kentucky, and spending time at Hickory Nut Cove campground in Hiawassee. They traveled throughout Georgia photographing and compiling information on historic hotels. She loved local and family history and was an editor of the History of Pike County, 1822-1989. In her later years, she enjoyed making and sharing yarn wreaths and dogs.
Mrs. Milby was a life-time member of Meansville Baptist Church and was the first person baptized in the current church building in 1933. She served her church in many capacities, including Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School Director, and Sunday School Superintendent. She was a member of the choir and the Joy Band.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was a friend, advisor, and comforter to many. “Miss Hazel” had a selfless and gentle spirit, and a strong faith that was evident in how she lived her life and cared for others. She looked for the best in others and gave the best she had.
The family will hold a private graveside service on December 9, and will have a “Celebration of Life” for family and friends at a later date. The body will be available for viewing at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home from noon until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, so that friends may pay their respects and watch the memorial video. Memorial donations may be made to: Meansville Baptist Church, Children and Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 239, Meansville, GA 30256.