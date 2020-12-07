Mr. William Thomas (Bill) Smith of Milner, Georgia passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 with all his family by his side.
Bill was born on February 14, 1939, in Griffin, Georgia to the late Columbus Jackson Smith and the late Clessial Bishop Smith. He was preceded in death by brothers, Alvin Jackson Smith, Franklin Smith, and Charles Smith.
Bill served in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University and Tift College. He retired from the state of Georgia at the Georgia Diagnostic Center as a Senior Counselor. Bill was an avid golfer and was known as “Bronc.” He loved all sports.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of almost 57 years, Elizabeth Sue Smith, who he lovingly called “Susie.” She was his constant anchor in Christ, who ultimately led him home. The apples of his eyes were his two daughters, Dana Smith Jett and Julie Smith Skinner (Terry) and his five grandchildren; Taylor Jett, Tanner Jett, Macey Grace Jett, Caleb Karr and Dillon Karr; brother, Roy Hubert Smith; plus several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for William (Bill) Smith will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at Griffin Center Point Church. Following the visitation a service will be at 2:30 at Griffin Center Point Church with Reverend Terry Skinner, Pastor Mark Davenport and Pastor Davis James. Interment will follow at Moody Memorial Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.