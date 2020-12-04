Mr. Charles Len (Chip) Wilson, age 52, of Zebulon, passed away December 2, 2020, at his home. He grew up in Pike County and graduated from Pike County High School. Chip worked for AT&T for 31 years before retiring in 2019. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Weyman Wilson, his brother, Terry Wilson, and nephew Ryan Wilson.
He is survived by his mother: Eleanor Wilson; son: Luke Freeman; grandson: Nash Freeman; brothers, sisters and their spouses: Wayne and Lucinda Wilson, Lynn and Ray Martin, Donna and Gary Bryant, Kaye and Mike Muccillo, Janice and Mark Anderson, Pam and Steve Conine, all of Pike County, and Shane and Bobbie Jo Wilson of Thomaston; nieces and nephews: Shea Hatchett, Kristi Bryant, Anitra Thomas, Jeffrey Martin, Patrick Ard, Matthew Wilson, Kim Irby, Danielle DeHart, Thomas Muccillo, Sarah Muccillo, Megan Johnson, Cynthia Hutto and Austin Conine; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.