Library plans Winter Reading Challenge for local students

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library will be hosting a series of Winter programming throughout the month of December for patrons of all ages. Each program is free, open to the public, and guaranteed to be a good time for all participants.
Beginning December 1, children ages 0-12 can register for the Winter Reading Challenge to track reading time and win prizes. Those who wish to participate should stop by the library and pick up a log to track any reading done throughout the month. This can include independent reading, being read to, reading to someone else, any reading done at school, and even includes e-books and audio books.
Prizes will be rewarded for every 5 hours, with the ultimate goal of 15 hours total, and will be given out while supplies last. The last day to submit reading logs to the library is December 31.
The library will also be hosting a self-serve photo booth and giving out goodie bags on December 10. Those who are interested can stop by the library between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for a free, wintry photo op and holiday treats for the kids.
Children ages 5-12 can also stop by the library on December 2 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a holiday Make and Take craft kit. Each kit is free and will include the materials and instructions needed to make a fun and festive creation.
The library will be closed Thursday, December 24 - Saturday, December 26 for the holidays. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, December 28.
For more information about the programs listed above, or any other library services, call the library and speak with a staff member at 770-567-2014.