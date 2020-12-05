Election recount ordered for Pike, state

Pike County election workers and others across Georgia have started a machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state, just days after completing a hand tally that confirmed Joe Biden’s lead. Counties have until midnight on Dec. 2 to complete the recount.
The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%.
In Pike County, the Logistics and Accuracy testing of the recount equipment was held at 10 a.m. Nov. 25. Scanning of the ballots in Pike started Monday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continued - if needed - on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The accuracy testing went well,” said Pike’s election supervisor Lynn Vickers. “We have a Republican and Democrat review panel and the recount is open to the public.”