COVID-19 cases increase; cause bus driver shortage

The number of students and adults with COVID-19 in the Pike County school system increased to 11 students and three adults before Thanksgiving break as the number of cases in the past two weeks also increased to 45 for the county.
The number of confirmed cases has increased by three, up from 42 for the previous two weeks according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report.
There have been a total of 465 confirmed cases in Pike County and 12 deaths since March as of press time on Monday.
In Lamar, there have been 559 cases and 23 deaths. Upson has had 940 cases and 71 deaths. Meriwether has had 636 cases and 19 deaths. Spalding has had 1,923 cases and 73 deaths.
According to numbers released by the Pike County School System on Nov. 12, there have been a total of 57 students (which is 1.7% of the total number of students) who have tested positive and 28 adults who have tested positive since school started. There was a total of 638 students and 62 adults who returned to school from quarantine or with negative COVID-19 results since the start of school 235 students and eight teachers currently quarantined.
The illness has not just affected students and teachers, however, as it caused an additional school bus driver shortage.
According to a message sent to all parents from the school, four bus routes were delayed due to the driver shortage.
“Due to COVID close-contact quarantine protocols, we are experiencing a temporary bus driver shortage,” said the message. “Buses 09-59, 08-56, 10-64 and 18-17 will be delayed 15 to 30 minutes beginning Monday, November 30 until further notice.”