Lighting of Concord is Friday, Dec. 4

Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, December 1. 2020
The annual Lighting of Concord on Friday, Dec. 4 will be a little different this year but will still bring Christmas joy to town as Santa visits with children of all ages and the marching band provides holiday cheer through music. The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. but visits with Santa can be scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. to allow for social distancing. A photographer will be on site during visits with Santa. To sign up for visits with Santa, go to signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45acaf23a1fcc16-lighting.

“Gather around crackling fireboxes with friends old and new, enjoy pony rides for the children or eat tasty food offered by Pike County High School Pirate Regiment Marching Band. Sing along with live entertainment,” said organizer Anita Neath. “Santa arrives early this year with visits by appointment only beginning at noon and ending at 8 p.m. You only need one slot per child/family. If you have reserved more than one slot per group please adjust your reservation. Santa’s photographer will be on site to capture that special moment with your child. In order to be courteous to all Santa’s visitors and keep things flowing, pictures with Santa will be limited to the professional photographers options of a digital photo (emailed) for $15 or a maximum of two photos taken by our photographer with your device.”
