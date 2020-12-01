The annual Lighting of Concord on Friday, Dec. 4 will be a little different this year but will still bring Christmas joy to town as Santa visits with children of all ages and the marching band provides holiday cheer through music. The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. but visits with Santa can be scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. to allow for social distancing. A photographer will be on site during visits with Santa. To sign up for visits with Santa, go to signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45acaf23a1fcc16-lighting.
Lighting of Concord is Friday, Dec. 4
