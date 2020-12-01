Middle School Swim Team starts season strong

The Pike County Middle school team has competed in two meets at Mercer so far this season. They placed third overall as a team at the Nov. 16 meet in Macon.
The first place girls medley relay team consisted of Sydnee Smith, Ansley Arrington, Katie Ward and Addison Stanfield.
The first place girls 100 IM winner was Katie Ward who also earned first place in the 50 butterfly.
The first place girls 50 backstroke winner was Sydnee Smith who also finished first in the 100 freestyle.
The first place boys 50 backstroke winner was Noah Meadows who also placed second in the 100 butterfly race.
The third place girls freestyle relay team included Sydnee Smith, Jordan Eidson, Ansley Arrington and Katie Ward.
The third place girls 50 breast stroke winner was Ansley Arrington who also earned third place in the 50 freestyle.
Addison Stanfield earned eighth place in the 50 backstroke.
Jordon Eidson earned ninth in the 50 backstroke.