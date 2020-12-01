Welcome to this unrealistic world

Now burdened with the physical problems of aging, and enduring the creeping loss of memory and coherence of mental processes, we the elders are floundering in a sea of impossibilities. It seems there must be enough “computer experts” to design machines we could actually understand and use effectively. Instead, that particular industry has “raised the bar” time and time again, and keeps shouting, “Jump this! We dare you!”
Furthermore, when we complain (or merely state) our problems with computers and their ilk, we are viewed as hopelessly outdated and not worth consideration. The standard answer is, “It’s so easy when you know what to do!” That’s the basic flaw, my dearest young(er) persons; we do not know what to do, and you do not know enough non-computer jargon to be adequate teachers for us.
The latest insult is “portals.” Everybody has one, and each one advertises itself as “secure” for your information. That simply is not true, especially in the medical fields. HIPPA is a joke. Thousands of people already have your medical information, and the addition of a “portal” by one doctor is not going to help change that. If those people who are not authorized to use your portal (usually because they have run out of designs for passwords), if no one knows what’s on the portal about me except me, then why do I continue to get solicitations for goods or services aimed at my particular health situation? Obviously, the “code” of the portals has been cracked.
I would not have these attitudes and comments if what I believe and know could never be in any way affected by the performance or failure of my computer. If I were “merely” a writer, who learned enough to write electronically and to send my documents where they go, I could accept many more indignities from Silicon Valley. But the facts are: “you must make appointments online,” “you must apply for jobs online,” “you must apply for loans or grants online,” “you must be connected to the internet to ….” Fill in the blank. Forgive me, my children and grandchildren, and please have patience. There is so much more I know and do OFF the internet – I will show you one day, and you will be the ones feeling left out.
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She is active in the Lamar County community and currently serves as the president of Lamar Arts. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob Pedrotti.