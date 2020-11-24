Bank robbery suspect in jail

Pike County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the Sept. 18 bank robbery at the First Bank of Pike.
Howatdrick Jamal Jones, 28, from Woodbury, Georgia, was charged with armed robbery. A second bank robbery at the Talbot State Bank on Oct. 9 was also been linked to Jones by investigators. In both cases, the suspect passed a note demanding money from the teller. The note threatened to use a firearm to commit violence during the First Bank of Pike robbery.
Additional charges are possible from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they conclude their investigation into the Talbot County incident.
Jones is currently in the Meriwether County Jail on an unrelated violation of probation charge. He will be transferred to the Pike County Jail in the near future.