COVID-19 numbers rise in Pike, schools

Pike County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are up to 42 for the past two weeks, compared to 26 in the previous two-week period. There have been no additional deaths in Pike and since March there have been a total of 447 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in Pike.
The number of cases have increased at the schools as well, resulting in hundreds of students being quarantined. The students are on break this week for Thanksgiving but before the break, there were 11 students and three adults in the school system with COVID-19. There were six students and one adult at the high school, two students and one adult at the Ninth Grade Academy and one student and one adult at the elementary school. There were a total of 235 students and eight adults quarantined for exposure.
There have been a total of 404,411 confirmed cases in the state with 8,627 deaths and 34,057 hospitalizations.