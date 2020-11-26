Historic audit shows same vote count in Pike

Pike County’s election audit resulted in the same vote count as the election night findings. Statewide, 103 of Georgia’s 159 counties showed a margin variation of less than 0.05% in the audit.
“The three teams of two finished counting ballots Friday, Nov. 13 around 5:30 p.m. The count was an exact match to the election night reporting,” said Pike County election supervisor Lynn Vickers.
From Nov. 11 to 19, election officials in Georgia conducted a statewide risk-limiting audit of the presidential contest from the November 2020 General Election as ordered by the Georgia Secretary of State. Georgia’s original machine count resulted in a margin of 0.3% between candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, requiring a full manual count of just over 5 million ballots to complete an efficient risk-limiting audit. Audit boards from all 159 Georgia counties examined 41,881 batches, hand-sorting and counting each ballot as part of the process, which was the largest hand count of ballots in United States history.
According to the official report, the audit confirmed the original result of the election, namely that Joe Biden won the presidential contest in the state of Georgia.
“Like any risk-limiting audit, this audit does not confirm or correct the exact margin of victory,” reads the report. “It only provides sufficient evidence that the correct winner was reported. Prior research indicates that the expected variance between hand and machine counts, assuming no issues beyond normal human error in the counting process, ranges anywhere from 1.0 - 1.5% across all ballot types.”
Georgia shows a 0.1053% variation in statewide total vote count and a 0.0099% variation in the overall margin. The audited vote totals from the hand tally for the three candidates were 2,462,857 for Donald Trump, 2,475,141 for Joe Biden and 62,587 for Jo Jorgensen.
“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”
The Georgia Secretary of State’ Office certified the results for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election on Friday, Nov. 20.
The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ga.gov/elections.
In certifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.
With the certification, the two-business-day time period begins for a candidate who lost by less than 0.5% of the vote to request a recount. Certification does not preclude the state from continuing any current investigations related to the General Election or from pursuing any future allegations that may arise from the elections.