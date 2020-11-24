Work starts at Hughley Road

Heavy equipment has been moving dirt at the corner of Highway 19 and Hughley Road at the 298-acre property owned by Brent Pike LLC. Crews are installing utilities, streets and storm water pipes as they develop a 32.8-acre portion of the property, according to Zebulon city administrator Larry Mitcham.
In November 2016, Brent Pike LLC and Concerned Citizens of Pike reached an agreement and agreed to cease litigation about the property. The developer agreed to place single family dwellings on one acre lots with a minimum size for each home set at 1,850 heated square feet and to reduce the overall number of lots in the development.
The 32.8 acre portion of the project will include between 20 and 26 building lots, said Mitcham.