Holiday Craft Show, Sale opens Nov. 28

The Zebulon Downtown Development’s inaugural Downtown Holiday Craft Show and Sale will be held in the newly-renovated lower showroom of the 1828 Coffee House in downtown Zebulon for the next four Saturdays.
“The crafts are all hand made by local artists and would be great, one of a kind gifts for family and friends,” said Trudy McDevitt, Zebulon Downtown Development Authority volunteer.
Booths will be open on the four Saturdays before Christmas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19.
“Holiday shoppers will have the chance to purchase hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind gifts for family and friends - and support local artists,” said ZDDA secretary Chris Curry.
For more information, call or text ZDDA member Chris Curry at 770-841-9268.