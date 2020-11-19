/Unitedbank
Commissioners unanimously approved the modification to a special exception that will allow for 451,600 solar panels at a 1,671-acre property on Highway 18 in Concord.

Updated: Solar farm of 451,600 panels approved in Concord

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, November 19. 2020
Updated: 10 hours ago
Commissioners heard from representatives with Madden Solar Center LLC and USC Timber LLC as well as several citizens in opposition of the project and discussed different aspects of the project for more than an hour and a half at their Nov. 19 meeting. Commissioners unanimously approved the modification to a special exception application which was filed in 2017 and revised in 2020 to add 147,600 solar panels.

According to planning and development director Brad Vaughan, there is no impact fee for a solar farm, however, there is an application fee of $50 plus $5 per acre foot of solar panels which adds up to $14.67 million. He said that fee would be a single upfront payment when they install the panels but the county will also be paid property taxes by the company annually.

The solar project will include a 50-foot timber buffer as well as a 200-foot set back from the property line. The project manager agreed to extend the set back beyond the minimum amount required by the county. Storm water runoff, use of pesticides, cleaning materials for the panels, toxicity of the panels, the cost of decommissioning the solar project and noise created by inverters at the solar farm were discussed in depth.

An additional condition was added to the project, requiring that the deconstruction cost be researched by a third party on a periodic basis at a miniumum of no more than 5 years.
