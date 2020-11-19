Commissioners heard from representatives with Madden Solar Center LLC and USC Timber LLC as well as several citizens in opposition of the project and discussed different aspects of the project for more than an hour and a half at their Nov. 19 meeting. Commissioners unanimously approved the modification to a special exception application which was filed in 2017 and revised in 2020 to add 147,600 solar panels.
According to planning and development director Brad Vaughan, there is no impact fee for a solar farm, however, there is an application fee of $50 plus $5 per acre foot of solar panels which adds up to $14.67 million. He said that fee would be a single upfront payment when they install the panels but the county will also be paid property taxes by the company annually.
Commissioners unanimously approved the modification to a special exception that will allow for 451,600 solar panels at a 1,671-acre property on Highway 18 in Concord.
Updated: Solar farm of 451,600 panels approved in Concord
