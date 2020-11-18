While no Pirates football players were confirmed as having COVID-19, a total of 14 students are in quarantine after being exposed and will be unable to play Friday so the game has been cancelled.
The Pirates were to face the Crisp County Cougars on the road Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars are 8-1 for the season and are 5-1 in the region. The game will be rescheduled.
[Photos by Chad Moore / Moore Photography] The Pirates’ #35 John Lovett leaves defenders in his wake. He scored both a rushing and passing touchdown for the Pirates against the Americus-Sumter Panthers. He had eight carries for 36 yards and one reception for 20 yards.
