Pirates face Crisp County Friday

The Pirates lost a close game Friday night against Americus-Sumter by a score of 22-18. The Panthers struck first, scoring 13 points in the first quarter but the Pirates answered back with 12 of their own in the second quarter.
Gage Lee completed a 20-yard pass to John Lovett for the Pirates’ first touchdown of the game. The rushing two point conversion failed.
Pike then recovered a failed on side kick at the 39-yard line and John Lovett scored on a 35-yard rushing touchdown for the Pirates. The score was 13-12 at the half.
After half time, the Pirates put six on the board in the third quarter and only allowed three points by the Panthers.
The Pirates Jakilen King scored six on a 20-yard rushing touchdown and the two point conversion failed.
The Panthers managed to put six points on the board in the fourth quarter and the Pirates fought to score the go-ahead run with just minutes left but turned the ball over on downs.
The Pirates had 232 total yards in the game, with 69 passing yards and 163 rushing yards.
The Pirates will face the Crisp County Cougars on the road Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars are 8-1 for the season and are 5-1 in the region.