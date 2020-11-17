C’Bo Flemister scores two TDs as Notre Dame continues win streak

Former Pirates football player C’Bo Flemister scored two touchdowns as he helped Notre Dame continue their six game win streak for the season in the 45-31 victory over Boston College Saturday, Nov. 14. He picked up 53 rushing yards on 10 carries and 27 receiving yards on one reception.
After the game, Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly posted a photo on Instagram of C’Bo along with his team and coaches praying and noted that C’Bo earned the game ball for the day.
“He played hard and was physical. He did everything necessary to help the team win and earned a Notre Dame game ball. Tonight, the game ball goes to C’Borius,” coach Brian Kelly tweeted.
The game was significant for coach Kelly as it was his 100th victory with Notre Dame. C’Bo left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.
“It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury. He was shaken up pretty much in terms of ankle knee, leg. But our initial evaluation of him was nothing that would cause great concern,” said coach Kelly. “That’s the good news.”
Saturday’s game was his first two-touchdown game but C’Bo has scored three other touchdowns this season, one each against Georgia Tech, the Pittsburg Panthers and the South Florida Bulls.
For the season, he’s had 53 carries for 293 yards with his longest rush for 31 yards and he’s had two receptions for 36 yards with his longest catch for 27 yards.