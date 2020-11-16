COVID-19 cases rise at Pike schools

After recent Halloween and Homecoming celebrations, Pike County schools have about twice as many students who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 11 students total who have the illness with six at the high school, two at the Ninth Grade Academy, two at the middle school and one at the elementary school. A total of 235 students and eight adults are currently quarantined due to close contact with those students. Since school started, a total of 873 people have been quarantined for 14 days due to exposure and some students have been quarantined more than once.
According to the Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report, there were 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike County in the past two weeks and a total of 420 since March. There has been no increase in the number of deaths due to the disease - 12 - since the start of the pandemic.