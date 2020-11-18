Williamson to start Bag Toss Tourney

The new county competitive league was councilman Tom Brown’s idea and will use the pervasively trendy corn hole game. However the agenda referred to the event as Williamson Bag Toss Tournament.
“We can conduct rotating tournaments in the county, holding one in each city,” said Brown. “The Pike County championship will be held in Williamson. Two viable locations are the helicopter pavilion or the walking track, depending on weather.”
“It will be double elimination format. The schedule of potential competition is being developed to begin play as soon as the weekend before Thanksgiving. The cost for each team is $20. A league t-shirt will be created and vendors or food trucks invited to service the tournaments.”
Excitement for the tournament has grown through social media, causing council to approve the use of city facilities and move forward with plans.
“I think October was a fantastic month,” said councilman Carol Berry, “the best since March thanks to our staff of volunteers: Steve, Karen, Kristy, Ashley, Bunny and Virgil.”
“We had two dinner theaters, both held at the Church of Joy due to weather. The Halloween events were the Howl-oween dog parade and the Trunk-a-Treat.”
Despite the pandemic, the city was able to provide family fun for residents while keeping health and safety a priority. Success was due to a huge public response and great volunteers.
COUNCIL ALSO:
• Heard the Fall Festival brought in 250 children’s books for the literacy program. Approval was granted for the LEAF to become headquarters for donation of books to be distributed through the program.
• Approved to proceed with plans for the Christmas Caroling event on December 19 at 2 p.m.
• Approved, contingent on response, to hang a wooden sign in the helicopter pavilion honoring project volunteers in lieu of another plaque.
• Heard the election board’s use of the LEAF went well except for problems with the handicap parking spaces. Approval was granted to contact the county for a quote on asphalting the library parking lot.
• Received October’s library report: 104 patron, $92.56 income and 45 books donated.
• Heard the internet project for the city is moving forward with a feasibility survey to be conducted soon.
• Learned plans for new businesses at the old BP station are developing. The health department will approve parking lot location to prevent a conflict with septic lines. A wings restaurant will be located in the shed.
• Declared that the post 2 council position previously held by Melissa Kelsey vacant due to her recent resignation. The city awaits confirmation from the state for dates of 2021 special elections.