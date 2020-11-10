According to Trooper Mike Knight with the Georgia State Patrol, a black Ford Mustang was pulled over for speeding in Zebulon right at the fountain when the driver fled, "driving at a high rate of speed northbound" before crashing into utility poles and taking out power to areas of Pike County.
"He was pulled over at the triangle where the fountain is and I had a DNR Ranger pull in front of him because I knew he was going to run," said Trooper Knight. "He backed into my vehicle trying to pull off and struck the DNR Ranger's truck with his side mirror as he took off at a high rate of speed going northbound on Highway 19. He left the roadway and went through a fence, gate and crashed into two utility poles."
Updated: Driver flees GSP, crashes into power poles
