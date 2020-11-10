/Unitedbank
Updated: Driver flees GSP, crashes into power poles

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, November 10. 2020
According to Trooper Mike Knight with the Georgia State Patrol, a black Ford Mustang was pulled over for speeding in Zebulon right at the fountain when the driver fled, "driving at a high rate of speed northbound" before crashing into utility poles and taking out power to areas of Pike County.

"He was pulled over at the triangle where the fountain is and I had a DNR Ranger pull in front of him because I knew he was going to run," said Trooper Knight. "He backed into my vehicle trying to pull off and struck the DNR Ranger's truck with his side mirror as he took off at a high rate of speed going northbound on Highway 19. He left the roadway and went through a fence, gate and crashed into two utility poles."

The driver was able to crawl out of the car himself before he was arrested. He told the Trooper that he was going to kill himself before speeding off from the traffic stop.

The incident is still under investigation and more information will be released at a later time, according to GSP investigators.

A small army of linemen were on the scene attempting to fix the issue and the car that wrecked remained turned over on its roof until well after 1:30 p.m.
