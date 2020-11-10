Cross country teams in Top 10 in the state

The Pike Country High School cross country teams competed in the state meet Friday. The girls placed ninth and the boys placed tenth. On Thursday, the team received some disappointing news as two of the top runners were held out of the meet. The coach has been saying all year that this year was different and the runners would have to be ready to be the ‘next man or woman up.’ Well, the two were missed but the other runners did step up and compete.
The girls were anchored by another strong performance by Anna Chasteen who finished eighth. Cathryn Stuart was 49th, Lauren Smith 71st, Madison Wilson 74th and Addison Stuart 77th to finish the scorers for the team. Bailey Morris finished 97th to finish off the girls team. Missing senior Peyton Bussell really hurt. Teammates FaceTimed her and William Grey into the meet so they could participate.
The boys team was anchored by Aidan Potter who finished 37th, Dawson Moss 45th, Jake Richardson 55th, Luke Woerner 61st and Christian Fowler 89th to finish the scoring. Also, running were Riley Nuice 93rd and Turner Whelan 102.
Finishing in the top 10 is the best that the Cross Country team has ever done.
“Each year, the teams keep inching closer and closer to perfection. A lot of credit is due to coach Todd Childs at the middle school for starting a middle school program and coach Ken Smith and coach Ashley O’Steen for really digging into research to come up with effective training techniques,” said coach Clay Woerner. “And of course success is most due to the runners for having put in hundreds and hundreds of miles. The average cross country runner runs anywhere from 20 to 45 miles a week in the summer.”