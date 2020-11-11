Free workshops for local small businesses

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library will host three free virtual workshops on digital skills to help grow small businesses. The library is partnering with Grow with Google to help the Pike County community learn digital skills with a series of virtual workshops designed to help local businesses and entrepreneurs make the most of their online presence.
There are three different workshops planned that will focus on creating search-friendly websites, reaching customers through virtual workshops and connecting with customers remotely. These virtual workshops are free to attend and will be led by Grow With Google Speaker and Trainer Demming Bass.
All attendees will be entered to win gift card prizes from local businesses in Pike. For more information and to register, visit frrls.net/growwithgoogle.
The ‘Make Your Website Work for You Virtual Workshop’ will be held Tuesday, Nov. from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The session will teach participants how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports business goals. For businesses that are launching a new website or those sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help with important decisions.
The ‘Reach Customers Online with Google Virtual Workshop’ will be held Thursday, Nov.19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn how a small business can be found online with Google, understand how Google Search works and how entrepreneurs can improve website visibility.
The ‘Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely Virtual Workshop’ will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. This webinar will demonstrate Google tools that can help business owners work and manage a business during this time of uncertainty. Viewers will also get insights on more online and timely resources for small businesses and nonprofits of all sizes.