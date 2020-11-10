Pike County High School members of the Homecoming Court were honored on the field during Friday night’s football game. Garrison Pierce and Peyton Bussell were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.
Caitlyn Foster and Julia Thompson were crowned Homecoming princesses and Victor Avila and Davis Huber were crowned Homecoming princes.
[Photos by Chad Moore / Moore Photography] Homecoming Queen Peyton Bussell and Homecoming King Garrison Pierce took center stage during the Homecoming celebration.
Homecoming King, Queen crowned
