[Photos by Chad Moore / Moore Photography] Homecoming Queen Peyton Bussell and Homecoming King Garrison Pierce took center stage during the Homecoming celebration.

Homecoming King, Queen crowned

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, November 10. 2020
Pike County High School members of the Homecoming Court were honored on the field during Friday night’s football game. Garrison Pierce and Peyton Bussell were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.
Caitlyn Foster and Julia Thompson were crowned Homecoming princesses and Victor Avila and Davis Huber were crowned Homecoming princes.

Seniors on the 2020 Homecoming Court include Peyton Bussell, Caitlyn Foster, Layna Garrett, Julianne Grubb, Isabella Holmes, Kensley Keese, Julia Thompson, Skylar Welch, Victor Avila, Camden Cook, Elijah Hubbard, Davis Huber, Michael Lopez, Garrison Pierce, Kolbey Pritchett and Caden Shubert.

Juniors include Kelsey Lynn Bates, Skyler Howell, Olivia Mitchell, Madisyn Oskey, Shaylon White, Railee Wilson, Braden Osbolt, Joshua Buffington, Jacob Hammond, Sagan Patel, Joshua Rich and Everette Robinson.

Sophomores include Michaela Head, Kenlea Hubbard, Emma Pritchard, Catheryn Stuart, Jackson Coates, Annais Helms, Micah Lester and Nathan Shope.

Freshmen include Caleb Boyt, Cyan Hendrix, Clair Osbolt and Luke Man.
