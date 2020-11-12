Dr. Duncan is a finalist for 2021 Superintendent of the Year

Pike County schools superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan was once again honored by the Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) as a finalist for Georgia’s 2021 School Superintendent of the Year honor. Dr. Duncan earned the GSSA’s Bill Barr Leadership Award in 2018.
Each year, four finalists are selected to honor innovative, professional and studious superintendents leading our public-school systems. Dr. Duncan has been a public school superintendent for 15 years and has made many contributions to student success.
“I am inspired by Dr. Duncan’s relentless passion to meet the needs of his students and community,” said Dr. Stephanie Gordy, Executive Director of Griffin RESA. “Our entire region benefits from his leadership expertise.”
In addition to his demanding work as a school superintendent, Dr. Duncan has also worked as a mentor to new superintendents and has informally assisted many others in their leadership development. He has assisted these new leaders in work such as board relations, effective communications and public relations with community leaders.
“Dr. Michael Duncan, Superintendent of Pike County Schools, is a passionate, knowledgeable, and leading-edge innovator for his school district in rural Georgia,” said John Zauner, the GSSA Executive Director. “He is a leader who drives change with enthusiasm and expertise while being inclusive of his stakeholders.”
Zauner said Dr. Michael Duncan has demonstrated repeatedly the courage and heart to promote reconciliation and bring diverse stakeholders to the table in the spirit of love and community, according to the GSSA. Pike County Schools has three core values: Relationships, Ownership, and Innovation (ROI).
“Throughout his long tenure, Duncan has modeled these core values. He has fostered and nurtured mutually beneficial relationships with surrounding school districts, colleges, universities, and technical schools resulting in a massive expansion of choices and opportunities for the students in Pike County Schools,” said Zauner. “Not only does Dr. Duncan leverage his highly relational style to advocate for the children of Pike County, he also advocates for the whole community.”
Other Noteworthy Accomplishments:
• Designed and implemented a new pathway called “IMAGINOLOGY” where the humanities are coupled with design thinking, service learning, and the United Nations’ 13 sustainability goals to offer a complement to a one-of-a-kind Agriculture STEM Research pathway with the University of Georgia.
• Led the design of the system’s first portrait of a graduate competency badge, focusing on communication. The badges include a storytelling badge at the elementary level, a public speaking badge at the middle school level, and a Ted Talk badge at the high school level.
• Coordinated a free regional poverty institute for more than 150 participants in multiple counties in the Griffin RESA region and followed up by creating three system design teams addressing communication, policy and training.