The Pike County American Legion Family will host its annual Veterans Day Observance Program on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Gilead Baptist Church located at 14550 Hwy 19 north due to rain in the forecast. The Pike County Middle School band will participate in the event and the theme will be ‘Why we need a Veterans Day.’
“The public is invited to attend this special event,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “The Veterans Day Program recognizes and honors America’s military veterans, extends our nation’s appreciation and pays tribute to all deceased veterans.”
The theme of the Program is “Why We Need a Veterans Day.” The PCMS eighth grade band will play the National Anthem, Armed Forces Medley and Stars and Stripes Forever. Other highlights of the program include recognition of veterans in attendance, the posting of a wreath and the playing of “Taps” in honor of deceased Veterans.
“Please join the community as we say ‘Thank you’ and show our appreciation to current active duty military and veterans past and present for defending the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Post 197 commander Richardson. “Please bring your face masks and maintain social distancing between families and seats.”