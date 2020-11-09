Mr. James Killingsworth, age 81, of Meansville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Harborview Health and Rehab.
Mr. Killingsworth was born on October 31, 1939, in Thomaston, to the late L.W. Killingsworth and the late Frances Easom Killingsworth. He is a retired Groundskeeper at Southern Crescent Technical College and served his country in the US Navy. He was also a member of Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lyde Warren Killingsworth, Boyce Killingsworth, sister, Marion Harp.
Survivors include his wife, Elane Killingsworth, daughters, Kathy Killingsworth of Concord, Kim (Terry) Phillips of Meansville, grandchildren, Ashley (Darrell) Cartin, Jonathan Parrott, great-grandchildren, Grayson Edwards.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Pine Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681