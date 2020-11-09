/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: James Killingsworth

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, November 9. 2020
Updated: 3 days ago
Mr. James Killingsworth, age 81, of Meansville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Harborview Health and Rehab.

Mr. Killingsworth was born on October 31, 1939, in Thomaston, to the late L.W. Killingsworth and the late Frances Easom Killingsworth.  He is a retired Groundskeeper at Southern Crescent Technical College and served his country in the US Navy.  He was also a member of Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene.  He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lyde Warren Killingsworth, Boyce Killingsworth, sister, Marion Harp.

Survivors include his wife, Elane Killingsworth, daughters, Kathy Killingsworth of Concord, Kim (Terry) Phillips of Meansville, grandchildren, Ashley (Darrell) Cartin, Jonathan Parrott, great-grandchildren, Grayson Edwards.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene.  Burial will follow at Pine Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter