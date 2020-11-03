/Unitedbank
Updated: Liquor by the drink passes in Concord; all precincts reporting

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, November 3. 2020
Updated: 22 hours ago
All Pike precincts were reporting as of 9:25 p.m., including absentee in person and absentee ballots, Concord, Hollonville, Lifsey Springs, Zebulon, Second District and Meansville precincts. There were a total of 10,748 voters in the election with 77.92 percent of active voters casting ballots. A total of 6,616 voters took advantage of early in-person voting and 1,470 returned absentee ballots. The total turnout did not beat the record of 82% of voters in 2016.

A total of 187 voters cast ballots to decide whether the sale of liquor by the drink on Sundays will be allowed in Concord. Voters decided that Sunday sales of liquor by the drink will be allowed as 138 voted in favor and 49 voted against.

Pike County resident Republican Beth Camp had a landslide victory in Pike County over opponent Chris Benton as Pike cast 9,204 votes in her favor over 1,349 votes for her Democratic opponent.

Pike cast 9,124 votes for Republican Donald J. Trump, 1,503 votes for Democrat Joseph R Biden and 88 votes for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

In the U.S. Senate race, Pike cast 9,042 votes for Republican David Perdue, 1,428 votes for Democrat Jon Ossoff and 174 votes for Libertarian Shane Hazel.

In the U.S. Senate special election, Kelly Loeffler got 4,965, Doug Collins got 3,531 votes and Raphael Warnock got 1,117 votes with other 17 candidates in the race getting between 14 and 152 votes.

For U.S. House District 3, Republican Drew Ferguson got 9,110 votes and Democrat Val Almonord got 1,367 votes.

In the Senate District 16 race, Marty Harbin got 9,072 votes and Cinquez Jester got 1,359 votes.
