All Pike precincts were reporting as of 9:25 p.m., including absentee in person and absentee ballots, Concord, Hollonville, Lifsey Springs, Zebulon, Second District and Meansville precincts. There were a total of 10,748 voters in the election with 77.92 percent of active voters casting ballots. A total of 6,616 voters took advantage of early in-person voting and 1,470 returned absentee ballots. The total turnout did not beat the record of 82% of voters in 2016.
A total of 187 voters cast ballots to decide whether the sale of liquor by the drink on Sundays will be allowed in Concord. Voters decided that Sunday sales of liquor by the drink will be allowed as 138 voted in favor and 49 voted against.
Updated: Liquor by the drink passes in Concord; all precincts reporting
