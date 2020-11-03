/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Concord's Stop and Shop robbed at gun point

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, November 3. 2020
Pike County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Allen Stop and Shop in Concord last night at 9:33 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, two African-American males entered the store armed with a rifle and demanded money from the cash registers.

The suspects were wearing masks while committing the robbery. Both suspects fled the store to a passenger car that was waiting for them a short distance from the store. The vehicle left traveling southbound on Roberts Quarters Road. The store employees were not injured during the robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 770-567-8431. Callers may remain anonymous.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter