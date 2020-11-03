Lady Pirates are third in state

The Pike County High School Lady Pirates softball team earned a spot in the Final Four state championship in Columbus and earned a third place finish in the state after falling short to Ringgold who ended up winning the state championship for the second year in a row. The team was sent off with Pike County pride as students and staff at the high school gathered outside to cheer as their bus passed and citizens gathered on the courthouse square to show their support as well.
“What a ride it has been - 2020 has had its issues, but this softball team has brought great joy to me and many others,” said coach Kevin Mobley. “It was an honor to coach this great group of ladies this season. We started this journey in the summer months and we were never sure how long they would let us play due to the pandemic, but they kept working and getting better. These girls grew as players and as a team in ways that coaches could only dream about. As a coach you want your team playing its best ball at the end of the season when the season hits playoff time.”
“This group started to really turn it on in Cordele at the region tournament and that continued throughout the state playoffs,” said Mobley.
The Lady Pirates advanced to the Final Four competition by defeating Franklin County by a score of 9-7 on Oct. 27. Both offenses were strong at the plate as the Lady Pirates collected five hits and Franklin County 11 hits in the high-scoring affair. But Pike made their hits county and the teams were tied at five runs each in the bottom of the sixth when Madi Neal singled on the first pitch at bat, scoring one run. Jamie Corbin earned the victory in the circle as she pitched six innings with Julianne ‘Juba’ Grubb threw one inning in relief.
The Lady Pirates couldn’t get their bats going as they lost their first game in the Final Four to eventual state champs Ringgold by a score of 12-0. One of the Ringgold batters hit an over the fence home in two different innings.
“We lost game one to the defending state champions in a game where we just made too many mistakes (coaches and players),” said coach Mobley. “The atmosphere was unbelievable and it got the best of us. Ringgold is a great hitting team and they handled the situation better than us. Game 2 was against a good Oconee County team that is rich in tradition and we got off to a fast start and played well. We got back to doing what we do and came out of that game 8-2 winners.”
The Lady Pirates were strong at bat with a total of 13 hits and scored one run in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and three more in the seventh to secure their blow out win over Oconee County. Those with multiple hits included Bailee Brown, Madi Neal, Maggie Nauck and Alana Crenshaw. Juba Grubb pitched seven innings for the Lady Pirates, allowing only two runs on eight hits and striking out two.
The Lady Pirates were one of only three teams left in the AAA division and had to face Ringgold again. The Lady Pirates struggled defensively with two errors and offensively but were able to put two runs on the board, falling 16-2.
“We are going to miss the four seniors that are leaving us, but we are also looking forward to the future with seven returning starters,” said coach Mobley. “I want this group to know that it was an honor and privilege to be your coach this season.”