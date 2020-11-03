County talks about offering internet service

Commissioners heard from county manager Brandon Rogers who said the city of Concord will soon offer internet to all citizens in the city. The city will collect a small fee for all services provided outside the city. The internet service will reach a five-mile radius from the city which will include other properties in the county.
“Once the city can collect additional money, this will help pay off the cost of the equipment faster. This will ensure that the municipalities and the county are not duplicating services and are being wise with taxpayer’s money,” said Rogers. “The city of Concord has agreed to move forward with the wireless internet service, and from my understanding, the city of Williamson has agreed and voted to move forward. The city of Molena and the city of Zebulon have been talking with the same company about wireless internet service. The technology does not allow this service to go county wide.”
Rogers said he will do some research and bring it back to the board at an upcoming meeting but asked for a vote of confidence from the board to take to the city of Concord stating that the county is willing to make an agreement.
Chairman Briar Johnson noted the sales tax in Pike is up $30,000 in the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) from this time last year and up $40,000 in the SPLOST from this time last year. He said the numbers reflect that people are shopping local and encourages everyone to continue to shop in the county.
Commissioners also discussed 2020-21 year-end budget amendments to keep the millage rate below the rollback rate. The total decrease in the budget was $127,980.
The Intergovernmental Revenues is the CARES act funds the county received from the state in the amount of $625,732.83. The Insurance Premium Tax was budgeted for $1 M and it came in at $1,118,569.98. The TAVT tax was under budgeted what the county thought it would receive, it was budgeted for $1.2 M and came in at $1,250,000.00. The General Property Tax had a decrease of $156,075.90. COVID Expenditures spent was $191,127.31. The Ambulance Contract increased by $50,000; it went from $350,000 to $400,000. The Library Impact Fees increase was $12,500; this was approved by the Board of Commissioners at their last meeting. Several Departments reflect a decrease from what was originally budgeted for. County Manager income and insurance has a total decrease of $36,094.00. The Audit came in lower than what was budgeted for with a decrease of $7,100. Building and Grounds has a decrease of $14,000. Road Department Motor Grader was budgeted for full year and they did not get it until last month which reflects a $9,000 decrease. Capital Outlay was for a new bailer, the new bailer was cut out of the budget which brings a decrease of $7,500. Fire Station Property Insurance premium came in lower than what was budgeted for, which reflects a decrease of $4,500. Animal Control new hire employee was budgeted for a full year and the employee was hired this month, decrease of $3,840 for salary. Planning and Zoning new hire employee was budgeted for a full year and the employee was hired this month, decrease budget by $20,946 for salary and insurance. Senior Center Capital Outlay was to purchase a new vehicle and the vehicle was able to be purchased with CARES act funds, decrease of $25,000. The total decrease in the budget is $127,980.
The county also:
• Heard the Agribusiness Authority will host a barrel race at Chestnut Oaks on Nov. 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. Mark Camp, Chairman of Agribusiness Authority, has been working hard at getting the arena prepared for this event and all future events. Lights are being installed at the arena. The event on Nov. 21 will be free to the public.
• Heard the regularly scheduled commission meeting for Nov. 24 has been moved to Nov. 19 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
• Approved a 40% reduction on Impact Fees for Bufford’s Metal Fabrication and Assembly, Inc. for moving from a home occupation to the Industrial Park on Highway 41.
• Heard that a new application has been submitted by Orsted Onshore North America related to a solar farm and submitted constitutional objections and evidentiary objections from their attorney.
• Approved renewal of alcohol license for sale of beer and wine for The Rock Store in Meansville and The Cedars Golf Course in Zebulon.
• Approved agreement between county and Veterans Medical Transport Agreement.
• Approved adoption of resolution for Capital Improvements Element (CIE) annual update.
• Held a public hearing and approved a special exception to allow property owner Chad Proctor to keep livestock in a platted residential subdivision or named property at DJP Hills Subdivision on Pine Valley Road in Meansville. Commissioner Jason Proctor abstained from voting due to being related to the applicant.
• Held a public hearing and approved a request from applicant Trent Evans and owner Heath Coker to operate a used car lot in the U.S. 19 overlay district.
• Held a closed executive sessions but reconvened to take no further action.