COVID-19 cases in Pike stay steady

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in COVID-19 Monitor
Monday, November 2. 2020
There were a total of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike County over the past two weeks, and a total of 395 cases since March.

After a sharp decrease in positive cases and quarantined students and staff after fall break, the school quarantine numbers continue to decrease slightly. As of Oct. 31, there are a total of 89 students and two adults quarantined for close contact to a person with COVID-19. A total of 559 students and 59 adults returned from positive COVID-19 results or from quarantine.

There are currently five COVID-19 positive students in the school system and zero adults, with one student at the primary school, one student at the elementary school, one student at the middle school and two students at the high school.
