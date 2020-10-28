Fire department in need of volunteers

Social media exploded last week with discussion about the Pike County Fire Department after a message from Fire Chief Rick O’Barr was posted online. Pike’s all-volunteer fire department was criticized by many but several showed appreciation for their efforts, noting they work hard for no personal gain just to help others.
A screenshot of the message showed that it said, “Effective immediately we will no longer make any interior fire attacks or operate in an offense mode of operation. Due to the lack of properly trained personnel and enough personnel to operate safely we will only operate in a defense mode.”
In a conversation with O’Barr, the Journal Reporter learned that the message was meant to keep firefighters from entering homes to battle fires without the required number of state certified firefighters on the scene. He said for the safety of his firefighters - and to comply with state law - no one can enter a structure without meeting the state requirement. The firefighters would be able to fight the fire from outside the home until the required number of certified firefighters arrived on scene.
“We have around 35 active staff and firefighters who are certified as well as a number of support firefighters who help with outside fires, drive trucks and help pump water,” said O’Barr. “I don’t think this law has hindered the department’s ability to respond to fires and protect citizens. We have a very well trained staff and group of firefighters and 90% of them either currently work for another fire department or have worked for another department in the past. We’re going to get the job done like we always have, but we have rules and regulations we have to follow.”
Chief O’Barr said additional volunteers are needed and welcome to join the department but they must pass all state requirements to be certified. That includes at least 25 hours of training as well as a day or two of live fire training. Prospective volunteer firefighters can print out an application from the commissioners website at pikecoga.com under the fire department tab or they can pick one up from the commissioners office or a fire station. Applicants must have a doctor’s physical, pass the physical agility test, a background check, be fingerprinted, have a psychological exam and be interviewed. O’Barr said many applicants are unable to complete the physical agility test and then have to re-start the process in order to be certified. He said many don’t have time for all the required training.
“About 95% of candidates can’t pass the physical agility test which is pretty strenuous,” he said. “They have around 10 minutes to complete several tasks including heavy lifting, time on a stair master, dragging dummies, pulling hose, squirting water and more all while wearing a self contained breathing apparatus with an additional 75 pounds on the back. It isn’t easy. It’s pretty tough and it’s been that way for every department since Jan. 1, 2020.”
Prospective volunteers can practice the physical agility course in the weeks leading up to their test.
O’Barr noted that three different agencies regulate the fire department and all have different standards to meet.
“We had training last night in Concord on extrication from farm machinery and probably 80% of the fire department were there and most of them who weren’t were on shift at their other fire departments,” he said. “We are going to continue to do our best to serve the citizens of Pike County.”
O’Barr said he does not think Pike will have a paid fire department for many years to come but said he would like for the county to find ways to make volunteering more attractive to citizens. Volunteers currently get $10 per fire to help with the cost of gasoline and they often spend many hours fighting fires, often in the middle of the night.
“At some point in time, we will have to start paying people at stations a little more,” he said. “Right now Pike County doesn’t have the infrastructure or the industries to support the fire department. If we get major industries in Pike, it would go a long way into helping create a paid fire department but I don’t see that happening in the next 5 to 10 years or longer.”