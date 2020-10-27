Record setting early voting numbers

Pike County citizens have set a record-breaking turnout out of around 34% for the first two weeks of early voting. Out of 14,232 registered voters, by Friday, Oct. 23, in person voters cast 3,966 ballots and around 1,000 ballots were received by mail. The Pike County board of elections office has had lines out the door at high-traffic times but often voters are able to cast ballots in about 30 minutes. In person early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.
“Our team is great! We work well together and with the voters. Voters are very patient and accommodating. Those voters 75 and over or disabled can go to the front of the line and other voters are okay with that,” said election supervisor Lynn Vickers.
“I think we will have a very large crowd voting this last week of early voting. We are going up in numbers everyday with 516 on Friday alone. There is always a line but it does move smoothly.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at precincts across the county. There are two new polling locations for citizens to remember in Zebulon and Concord.
Zebulon voters will cast their ballots at the Pike Auditorium at 7362 Highway 19, south of Zebulon and Concord citizens will vote at the new Concord Fire Station at 23 Society Street in Concord. All early voting will take place at the Board of Elections office at 81 Jackson Street in Zebulon.
“Thank you to our Pike County voters for coming out,” said Vickers. “Please exercise your right to vote!”
Absentee ballot can be requested a week before Nov. 3. The dropbox is open until 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Any mail from the post office received by 5 p.m. will be accepted also. Absentee ballots can be dropped into the mail at least one week prior to the election, they can be handed to a Board of Elections employee and they can be placed in the Absentee Ballot Return Box that will be placed outside the Board of Elections Office on Jackson Street in Zebulon. The box will be at the corner of the registrar’s building close to the road and it will be monitored by cameras from the Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call the local Board of Elections at 770-567-2003.
The state of Georgia has seen record-setting voting numbers as well in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting. The total number of ballots cast by Oct. 25 was 2,754,335 according to the Secretary of State’s office. That is an increase in turnout of 106.6% compared to the 2016 election. For early voting, the increase is 48.9% and for absentee by mail ballots, the increase is 649%.
“Georgia is a leader in election success,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”