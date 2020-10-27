Fall festivals, Halloween happenings planned

Fall festivals and Halloween events are planned across the county as trick-or-treaters get ready to wear their scariest and cutest costumes and homes, businesses, churches and the library will distribute candy to kids of all ages. Treats will be distributed from homes in subdivisions and neighborhoods on Halloween and several annual celebrations will welcome local children.
TRICK OR TREAT ON THE SQUARE
The Zebulon Downtown Development will host the annual Trick or Treat on the Square will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
“We usually see 200 to 250 or more trick or treaters each year,” said ZDDA secretary Chris Curry. “The event will also be open to area businesses and civic groups who are not on the square - it’s a great way to raise awareness of your enterprise. Folks bring tables and chairs and have treats for the kids and marketing materials for the adults around the square.”
For details call 770-841-9268.
LIFE SPRINGS FALL FESTIVAL
A fall festival will be held at Life Springs UMC from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the corner of Highways 19 south and 109 east.
“There will be bounce houses, a hay ride, face painting, s’mores, BBQ and trunk n’ treating. We are most excited about having our first ever pumpkin carving contest,” said Life Springs pastor Alex McGinnis. “Everyone should bring their best work of art or plain silliness by 4 p.m. for our expert judges to name the winners. There will be awards for the winner overall as well as winners for the scariest and most creative entries. Life Springs is a community where all people can experience and live a life of meaning and purpose through a deeply committed relationship with Jesus Christ. One of the ways that we live that out is providing a safe place to enjoy good food and fun. Come early. Bring your pumpkins to compete and get the kids fed before you make your rounds to all the free candy in our county!”
J. JOEL EDWARDS PUBLIC LIBRARY
The J. Joel Edwards Public Library will be hosting Halloween fun for all of Pike County On Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Visitors can swing by the library between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for spook-tacular goodie bags and a fun, fall photo booth,” said library assistant manager Alyssa Williams. “Don’t forget to say ‘Trick-or-Treat!’”
For more information, contact the library at (770) 567-2014.