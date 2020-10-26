COVID-19 numbers decrease in schools; another death added

The twelfth COVID-19 related death was recorded in Pike last week. The most recent death was that of a 74-year-old white man with no underlying conditions.
There have been 23 confirmed cases in the past two weeks in Pike.
Pike County has had a total of 385 confirmed cases since March, compared to 419 in Lamar, 833 in Upson, 594 in Meriwether and 1,574 in Spalding County.
Many students and teachers were able to return to school from quarantine after the recent fall break. The Pike County Schools COVID-19 data report shows that 553 students and 59 adults returned from quarantine after the break. The report - which was updated Oct. 23 - shows only six students confirmed as positive COVID-19 cases and no adults. There is only one positive student each at the primary, elementary and high schools and three students at the middle school.
Only 32 students and two adults are currently quarantined for exposure to a COVID-19 positive person.
Since the start of the school year, there have been 43 students and 24 adults test positive for COVID-19. The schools continue to follow state protocols to slow the spread of the disease.
Of the 12 in Pike who have passed away with COVID-19, the average age was 72 years old.
There were four with underlying conditions, three with unknown underlying conditions and five with no underlying conditions.