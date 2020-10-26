Jerry Hammond

Mr. Jerry Wayne Hammond, age 77, of Zebulon, passed away October 18, 2020, at his home. Jerry was born in Meansville, son of the late William Bryan Hammond and Florence Martin Hammond. He was a 1960 graduate of Pike County High School where he excelled at basketball. He then earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree from West Georgia College in Carrollton where he was known as “Zeke from Zeb.” He returned to Pike County and taught Science and Biology and coached girls basketball. Jerry was a long-time member and Deacon of Meansville Baptist Church. He was elected as a Pike County Commissioner and also owned and operated Hammond Building Supply and Hammond Storage. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer and GA Bulldog fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli Hammond, his brother, Larry Hammond, and his uncle and aunt, Durward (Barefoot) and Jewell Hammond.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Cheryl Dunn Hammond; son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Donna Hammond of Meansville; daughter and son-in-law: Lori and Charlie Wells of Zebulon; grandsons: Jeffrey Hammond, Dalton Hammond and Dusty Wells; sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Sam Harris of Molena; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, October 20, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor John Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.