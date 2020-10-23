Fall fruit plant fundraiser to help students

Pike County Extension is hosting the second annual Fall Fruit Plant Sale as a fundraiser to support agriculture and natural resources programming in Pike County.
“This fundraising event helps to support Pike County Extension’s agriculture and natural resources programming and educational efforts. These are high quality, locally raised plants offered at a low price. It doesn’t get much better than that,”said UGA extension agent Brooklyne Wassel.
All orders must be received by October 30, 2020 and picked up at the Pike County Extension office on Nov. 10 between 4 and 6 p.m. All plants must be preordered and payment received by Oct. 30. Any plants not picked up during the designated pick up time will be donated.
Available plants include, Arapaho and Ouachita blackberries ($8/ 1 gal plant); Climax, Premier, Brightwell and Powderblue blueberries ($8/ 1 gal plant); Caroline and Fall Gold raspberries ($8/ 1 gal plant); Triumph, Nesbitt, Lane and Tara muscadines ($8/ 1 gal plant); Brown Turkey and Celeste figs ($8/ 1 gal plant); Methley and Ozark Premier plums ($25/ 5 gal plant); and Fuyu Japanese persimmons ($25/ 5 gal plant).
Contact Pike County Extension at 770-567-2010 with any questions about the sale.