COVID-19 confirmed cases drop over last two weeks

The number of confirmed cases over the past two weeks has dropped to 23, compared to the previous number of 34, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report on Oct. 19.
There have been a total of 374 confirmed cases since March and 11 Pike citizens have died due to COVID-19 or other complications. There have been 31 people from Pike who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 since March.
Statewide, there have been 340,558 confirmed cases and 7,638 deaths out of Georgia’s population of 10,833,472.