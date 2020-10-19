Yolunda Stephens

Yolunda Melissa “Bug” Stephens, age 48, of Williamson, passed away October 13, 2020, in Panama City Beach, Fl.
Yolunda was born on June 2, 1972. She served God all of her life and faithfully attended Church of Joy, Griffin First Assembly of God, and most recently, Christ Chapel. Second to God, family was the most important part of her life. Bug enjoyed music, writing, art, and pottery. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene “Pete” Stephens and her brother Kenneth Eugene Stephens, Jr.
Survivors include her mother, Juliette Stephens of Williamson; sister and brother in law, Melissa and Mickey Moody of Williamson; nieces and nephews, Casey and Kayla Moody, Mick Moody, and Micah Moody; great nephew and niece, Skylar Moody and Maddie Kate Moody; aunt, Lou Ann and Charles Grimsley of Milledgeville; uncles, Eddie Pierce of Williamson, Steve and Carol Pierce of Williamson; many cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1PM, at the Church of Joy in Williamson, with Pastor Vaughn Drawdy, Michael Smith, and Jordan Valimont officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family from 11AM to 1PM, at the church.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Joy, P.O. Box 41, Williamson, Ga 30292, Griffin First Assembly of God, 2000 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, Ga 30223, or Christ Chapel, 68 Old Zebulon Rd., Zebulon, Ga 30295.
Moody Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.