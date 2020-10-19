/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Jewel Richardson Fisher

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, October 19. 2020
Jewel Richardson Fisher, age 86, of Zebulon, passed away October 15, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center.

Jewel was born on April 15, 1934, in Pot Ash, Alabama, daughter of the late Kaylor and Vera Wood Richardson. She retired from Bellsouth/AT&T. She was a sweet soul who loved reading and crosswords. She was a member of Pike County Assembly of God. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fisher, and sons, Skip and Randy Fisher.


Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Legnetto of Camillus, NY; grandchildren, P.J., Andrew, and Amanda; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Lurline Cole, Myrtle Heard, Diane Terry, Judy Randall; brothers, Herschel Richardson, Jimmy Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 7 PM, at Pike Assembly of God.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter