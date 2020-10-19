Jewel Richardson Fisher, age 86, of Zebulon, passed away October 15, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Jewel was born on April 15, 1934, in Pot Ash, Alabama, daughter of the late Kaylor and Vera Wood Richardson. She retired from Bellsouth/AT&T. She was a sweet soul who loved reading and crosswords. She was a member of Pike County Assembly of God. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fisher, and sons, Skip and Randy Fisher.
Jewel Richardson Fisher
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks