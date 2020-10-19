Mrs. Joyce Moore McDaniel, age 92, of Thomaton, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services for Mrs. McDaniel will be held at South View Cemetery on Friday, October 16, at 11:00 AM, with Dr. Glenn Gilstrap officiating. The family will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home on Thursday evening, October 15, from 6 until 8 PM.
Mrs. McDaniel was born in Lifsey Springs on February 27, 1928, to the late Labon Beckham Moore and the late Ruby Mangham Moore. She was a 1945 graduate of R. E. Lee Institute and was a homemaker. Mrs. McDaniel was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Thomaston.
Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Harrison McDaniel, her daughter Diane McDaniel Vaughn, and her sister, Bobbie Moore McCrary. Survivors include her granddaughter, Tara Vaughn Keahey of Thomaston; a great granddaughter, Payton Keahey of Thomaston; a niece, Kelly (Gerry) Andersen pf Lancaster, CA; a nephew: Ken (Nancy) McCrary of Grayson, GA; and great nieces and nephews: Ansley, Shelby and Brady Andersen, and Kenny and Kyle McCrary.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Thomaston, 403 Birdsong Street, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.