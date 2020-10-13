PCHS Lady Pirates move to 14-6

The Pike County High School Lady Pirates increased their win record to 14-6 as they run-ruled opponents for three games last week. The Lady Pirates dominated Peach County in a double header Oct. 8 with two back-to-back shut out games where the mercy rule was enforced.
In game one, the Lady Pirates run-ruled Peach County in a 19-0 slug fest that ended in the game in three innings. Julianne Grubb pitched three innings with four strike outs and allowed no hits or walks.
Peach County had five errors while the Pirates had none.
Alana Crenshaw led the team with three hits, followed by Callie Williams and Emma Smith with two hits each.
In game two, Jamie Corbin pitched four innings with four strikeouts and 13 first pitch strikes, allowing only one hit in the 15-0 victory. Shelby Duncan got the scoring started in the first as she doubled and scored one run. The Lady Pirates scored seven in the second inning on singles by Maggie Nauck, Corbin and Madi Neal, a walk by Shelby Duncan and a double by Alana Crenshaw.
The Lady Pirates lost a close game on the road against Jackson Oct. 6 as the game was tied at 4-4 from the second to the seventh inning. Shelby Duncan had four hits in the game with a single in the first and fourth innings and doubles in the second and seventh innings. Tori Dilbeck pitched the game and had two strikeouts.
The Lady Pirates scored three runs in the top of the seventh and had 13 hits for the game but Jackson managed to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.
The Lady Pirates dominated Central of Macon with a 16-1 win on Oct. 5 at home. Julianne Grubb pitched three innings with 12 first pitch strikes and two strikeouts. Callie Williams led the offense with three hits and three RBIs, Madi Neal had two hits and two RBIs.
The Lady Pirates started postseason play this week with their first game in Cordele on Tuesday after press time.