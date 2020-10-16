Trick or Treat on the Square, Halloween events planned

Masks of a different variety will be seen across the county on Halloween night as subdivisions and neighborhoods in Pike provide candy for trick or treaters. Halloween haunts and pretty princess characters will visit the courthouse square again this year as the Zebulon Downtown Development Authority hosts Trick or Treat on the Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The ZDDA is asking that businesses encourage social distancing by setting up candy distribution outside of stores and encourage candy distributors to wear masks.
“We have no idea how many kids and parents will visit in this most unusual year, but normally we see 200 to 250 or more trick or treaters,” said ZDDA secretary Chris Curry. “The event will also be open to area businesses and civic groups who are not on the square - it’s a great way to raise awareness of your enterprise. Folks bring tables and chairs and have treats for the kids and marketing materials for the adults. Spaces are available on a first come, first serve bases on the square but please don’t set up in front of existing businesses and leave plenty of space for trick or treaters to pass by.”
For more information, call 770-841-9268.