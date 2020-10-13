Schools millage rate meetings change

The Pike County board of education has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 5.9% percent over the rollback rate.
According to superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan, state funding was cut by 8% or $1.7 million.
“The actual budget increase is only 2% or 553,320, most of which is the result of additional teachers due to enrollment growth and state mandated salary schedule step increases and proportional health cost,” said Dr. Duncan. “Since 2006, Pike has been in the bottom 10 county districts in per pupil expenditure, averaging a rank of 155 of 159. This issue is a result of a lopsided reliance on residential taxes with little commercial help, a failure to reevaluate property values in a timely manner, and a reduction of state funding.”
The tentative budget increase will result in a millage rate of 16.933 mills, an increase of .95 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $57 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $38.
The board of education will host three public millage hearings prior to the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The meetings were rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 22 at 12 noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Pike County School Annex, at 12 noon on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Ninth Grade Academy Collaboration Room and the final adoption is set to follow the noon meeting at the same location.