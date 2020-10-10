According to the National Weather Service, a tornado did touch down in Concord on Saturday. Wind speeds hit 75 to 80 mph along the 2.1 mile long and 200 yard wide path of the tornado.
The tornado touched down just northeast of Concord, "snapping or uprooting multiple trees along its path before lifting near the intersection of West Road and Hollonville Road," reported the NWS. "Based on radar and ground surveys, the tornado appeared to do most of its damage to a number of Pine trees along West Road near Bottoms Road."
The tornado touched down around 6:27 p.m. and lifted at 6:32 p.m.
"I’ve been talking to NWS tonight. The damage on Bottoms Road and West Road match some radar signatures. We will be looking at it more tomorrow to determine if it was a small tornado. More to come on it. I would bet a very small short lived tornado," said EMA director Jimmy Totten on the evening of the storm.